Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after buying an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after buying an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. 135,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

