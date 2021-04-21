Foster Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,672,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

