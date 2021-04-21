Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 4,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

