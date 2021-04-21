Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Invests $2.89 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 576,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

