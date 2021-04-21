Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 28,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.