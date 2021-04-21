Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 44,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

