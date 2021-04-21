SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 506,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

