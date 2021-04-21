First Command Bank Purchases 2,959 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Command Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 514.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.51. 160,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

