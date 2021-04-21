Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

