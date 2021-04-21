Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 30,700 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.10% of Nuance Communications worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 329,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,771. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

