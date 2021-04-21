Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

