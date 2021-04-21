Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.08. Yatsen shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 11,328 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,288,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

