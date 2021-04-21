Ultra Reaches One Day Volume of $2.46 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $153.77 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,622.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $958.68 or 0.01723546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.97 or 0.00557272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00060228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014964 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

