Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Billion

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Horizen has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $113.06 or 0.00203255 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $301.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.60 or 0.00445143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00165737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,998,375 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

