Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 2.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,976,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $382.20. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,757. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $224.10 and a 52-week high of $390.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.40.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

