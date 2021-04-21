Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,392. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

