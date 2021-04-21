Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 69.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

