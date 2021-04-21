Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8,919.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,727,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,911 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. 226,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

