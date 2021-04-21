Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $939.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $840.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.89.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $53.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $864.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

