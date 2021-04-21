Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $286,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,035 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

