LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

