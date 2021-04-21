Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,067. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

