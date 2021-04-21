V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,170,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.