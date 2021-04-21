ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 2,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

