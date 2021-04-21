Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.77% of Uranium Energy worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,207. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

