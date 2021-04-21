IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 490,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

