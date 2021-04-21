Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 93,100 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Colfax worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 9,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -882.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

