Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.62. 95,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,746. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

