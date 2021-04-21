The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.37

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 105285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

