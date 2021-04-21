Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $332,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. 475,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,945,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

