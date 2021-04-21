Insight Folios Inc Sells 846 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 285,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

