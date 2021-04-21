PDS Planning Inc Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 384.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,760.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.05. The company had a trading volume of 295,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,301. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

