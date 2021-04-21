Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $208.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.44.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ITW traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
