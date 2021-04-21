Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $208.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

