$0.07 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

AUY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 530,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678,042. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

