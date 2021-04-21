Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 37,743 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $227.63 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

