Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 1,408 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. 9,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,653. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

