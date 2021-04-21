Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $119,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

