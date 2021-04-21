West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,469 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

