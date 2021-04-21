Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Reduced by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,038,000. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,213. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.