First Command Bank Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $273.53. 41,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,977. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

