West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

