Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,957. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

