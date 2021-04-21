Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,331. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

