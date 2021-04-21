Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

