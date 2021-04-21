Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $33.71

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,407,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,412. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

