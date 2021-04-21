Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 13,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,365. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.