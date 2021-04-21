Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. 38,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,761. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

