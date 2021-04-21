Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,491.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $750,735.94 and approximately $125,491.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

