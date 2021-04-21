Earnbase Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,135.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $3,135.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $10.93 or 0.00019690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00275465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.85 or 0.01014170 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00663501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.31 or 0.99586515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

