Lympo Trading 31.9% Lower This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Lympo has a market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $379,884.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00684209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.16 or 0.07240081 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars.

